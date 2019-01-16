Hina Khan posing in black traditional wear will drive away your mid-week blues—Pics

New Delhi: Hina Khan is one of the most sought-after actresses of the television industry and has a mammoth fan following. Hina became a household name after playing the role of Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. The actress ruled small screen for 8 years with that show and has come a long way since then.

Hina is known to be a fitness freak and as a result, has a well-toned body. The actress often posts pics and videos on Instagram, making her fans go gaga over her.

Check out Hina's latest Instagram post in which she can be seen posing in black traditional wear. The heavy jewelry is hard to miss and we absolutely love the way she carries her look!

Hina had participated in Bigg Boss 11 and was the finalist of the season.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution to the entertainment field.

The actress was also honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai.

Apart from being a fitness enthusiast, Hina is a great singer and dancer as well! She has her very own YouTube channel which has videos showing her singing prowess.