Hina Khan

Hina Khan redefines elegance in these pictures

Hina Khan redefines elegance in these pictures
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most popular television actresses Hina Khan sets the temperature soaring with each Instagram upload. The actress is quite regular on social media and often shares pictures and videos on Instagram. Her fan-following can be observed in the many compliments that are posted by her fans in the comments section of every post.

Hina currently essays the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. She had participated in Bigg Boss 11 and was the finalist of the season.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania, the favourite Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

The actress was also honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai.

Apart from being a fitness enthusiast, Hina is a great singer and dancer as well! She has her very own YouTube channel which has videos showing her singing prowess.

