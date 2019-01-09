हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

Hina Khan shows off her gym swag in latest video—Watch

On the professional front, she ventured into music videos and made her debut with 'Bhasoodi'. 

Hina Khan shows off her gym swag in latest video—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss 11' finalist and popular face on television, Hina Khan is majorly into fitness. She keeps her Insta family up-to-date with latest gym videos, inspiring several fans to pump up the iron and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

She posted a latest gym video with a caption: “M tired, it’s too cold, it’s too hot, it’s raining, it’s too late bla bla bla bla Now shut up and go to gym sweat is magic, cover yourself in it daily to grant your wishes..#GymSwagger #FitGirl #Workouts.”

Isn't it really cool?

On the professional front, she ventured into music videos and made her debut with 'Bhasoodi'. The track is peppy and foot-tapping. Her glam diva avatar has hit a chord with the fans making it a chartbuster.

Her portrayal of iconic character Komolika in Balaji Productions' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' has got her rave reviews.

Hina was honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony. She even bagged Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She got the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution to the entertainment field as well.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania, the favourite Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up

 

Tags:
Hina Khanhina khan gymhina khan gym videosKomolikabigg boss 11 finalist

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close