Hina Khan sizzles in a golden gown, shares latest pics

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan has a huge fan army. The former Bigg Boss 11 finalist is an avid social media user as well who keeps her followers updated about her latest projects through the medium.

She recently shared some pictures and we must say that she looks gorgeous. Her golden shimmering gown and perfect makeup is to watch out for. Check out her photos:

The telly diva who is also a fitness freak too sweats out in the gym wearing the best of stylish work out wear. On the professional front, she ventured into music videos and made her debut with 'Bhasoodi'. The track is peppy and foot-tapping. Her glam diva avatar has hit a chord with the fans making it a chartbuster.

Hina will be seen playing Komolika's role in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'.

Hina was recently honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai. On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania, the favourite Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.