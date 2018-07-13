हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hina Khan sizzles in debut music video 'Bhasoodi'—Watch teaser

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan has a solid fanbase online and keeps them happy with regular updates about her professional and personal happenings. The actress is gearing up for the release of her debut music video titled 'Bhasoodi'.

The teaser of 'Bhasoodi' is out and we must say Hina looks smouldering in her chic avatar. She shared the teaser on Instagram with a caption: “Here’s the teaser of #Bhasoodi ! 5 days to go for the song launch! @sonuthukral @preethundalmohaliwala @directorrobbysingh @geetmp3

Hina was recently honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai. On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

 

 

