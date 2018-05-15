Hina Khan tags 'refrigerator' brand in her Mother's Day post, gets trolled mercilessly-See inside

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan, who was hailed as one of the most controversial contestants in Bigg Boss, became a butt of jokes recently when she tagged a refrigerator brand on her Mother's day post. The actress quickly came under the scanner of trolls.

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress posted a few pictures with her mother and aunt and captioned it as, "Mom, I don't know if I could make it through the long days and sleepless nights without you. Thank you for being my pillar of support. #SamsungRefrigerator #MomsLoveNonStop @Samsung_IN."

However, there was nothing outlandish about Hina Khan's message for her mother and aunt but what caught everyone's attention was the mention of Samsung Refrigerator, which was completely uncalled for.

It was only after she was trolled mercilessly for tagging Samsung, one of the fans discovered that the brand was giving a chance to mothers and daughters to get a free refrigerator if they're tagged in the same.

Hina Khan became a household name after featuring as the lead actress in a successful show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata' for eight long years. Post starring in the daily soap, she starred in reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and then Bigg Boss season 11, since then there has been no looking back for the actress.