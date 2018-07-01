हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hina Khan

Hina Khan trolled for wearing 'inappropriate' dress at an event for children suffering from cancer

Hina's outfit was considered to be inappropriate by many people who trolled the actress on the social media platform.

New Delhi: Television's popular face, Hina Khan was recently present at an event for children suffering from cancer. The actress took to Instagram to share pictures from the event but what happened next was not something one could not expect. Hina wore a white off-shoulder shirt paired with blue jeans for the event. Her outfit was considered to be inappropriate by many people who trolled the actress on the social media platform.

Hina shared pictures from the event and captioned them as, “You can’t touch it, hold it or buy it, you can only ..feel ..courage! And the sheer courage of these lovely souls taught me and inspired me today that even when life gives you a ‘due date’ you can always choose to make it beautiful with ‘Hope’. Life doesn’t have to be mundane for anyone no matter how ordinary we feel our journey, role or existence is , life is special as long as life ‘Is’. They taught me that marvel exists through simplicity. They taught me today to find colour even when your eyes are closed just like we dream, after all a little bit of dream is all we need. As a celebrity if contributing a few hours of our lives to interact with them can help motivate them fight harder there can be no better use of it, it gives them Hope that they can do the impossible and reach the other side as a fighter. #BackToSchool#InspiringFightersNotCancerPatient.#BeautifulSouls Thank you #Dr. Shripad D. Banavali (HOD) and #TataMemorialHospitalfor giving me this opportunity and connect with these angels..”

 

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She was the finalist of Bigg Boss season 11 and remained one of the most talked-about contestants of the show. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

