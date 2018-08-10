हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

Hina Khan wears beau Rocky Jaiswal's shirt in the trendiest way possible—See pics

The popular television actress is a style icon

Hina Khan wears beau Rocky Jaiswal&#039;s shirt in the trendiest way possible—See pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beautiful and talented Hina Khan manages to make headlines each time she puts up a post on social media. The popular television actress is a style icon and leaves us awe-struck with her looks. In her latest Instagram post, Hina is wearing her beau Rocky Jaiswal's shirt in the trendiest way possible!

The caption of the picture is, “Why should boys have all the fun Give us anything to wear and we can still look sexy I tried atleast#GirlPower thank you @rockyj1 for your shirt #AajMoodRoWearKaHai”

 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Hina was recently honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai. On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania, the favourite Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

Tags:
Hina Khanhina khan picsRocky Jaiswal Hina KhanHina Khan boyfriend

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close