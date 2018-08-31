हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

Hina Khan's gym wear is 'hotter' than your party dress—See pic proof

She is quite a fitness enthusiast and never really misses out on her work out sessions.

Hina Khan&#039;s gym wear is &#039;hotter&#039; than your party dress—See pic proof
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The popular television Hina Khan is also known for her style sense. She earned the title of a fashion icon when inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Well, that's not it, the telly diva who is a fitness freak too sweats out in gym wearing the best of stylish work out wear.

She took to Instagram and shared pictures of her awesome gym wear. She captioned it as: “The hotter you dress when you workout, the better you feel and the harder you workout.. #MyWorkOutMantra #GymSwagger #GymFashion #FitGirl #VictoriaSport @victoriassecret”

She is quite a fitness enthusiast and never really misses out on her work out sessions. Her beast work out has certainly paid off as is clearly visible from her washboard abs.

On the professional front, she ventured into music videos and made her debut with 'Bhasoodi'. The track is peppy and foot-tapping. Her glam diva avatar has hit a chord with the fans making it a chartbuster.

Hina was recently honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai. On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania, the favourite Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

Tags:
Hina Khanhina khan gym wearhina khan gymhina khan picsBigg Boss 11Bigg Boss

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close