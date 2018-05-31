Hina Khan's latest Instagram post will silence trolls

Mumbai: One of Indian TV's most popular actresses - Hina Khan - has a huge fan following. But there's no dearth of haters too! The Bigg Boss 11 runner-up, who is often trolled on social media, took to Instagram Thursday morning to share a beautiful post.

Though Hina didn't address anyone in the post, it is evident that it is meant for all those who have nothing better to do other than trolling.

Hina was recently mercilessly trolled for not wearing appropriate clothes.

Her post read: The best revenge, is no revenge. Move on. Be Happy. (sic)."

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on May 30, 2018 at 3:06pm PDT

For the unversed, Hina became a household name after essaying the role of Akshara in daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She had also participated in adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Hina recently bagged the Entertaining Performance trophy at the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence award for reality show Bigg Boss.

After winning the award, she took to Instagram to post:

"I pledged my realism, my substance, my enthusiasm, my vulnerabilities, my drudgery, my turmoil, my gratification, I stood Persistent ! Life doesn’t give u a sunny side up u gotta break it out of it , extract d beauty n rubbish d rubbish.Your love all the way, #ItCameFromWhereItMattersTheMost #KarmaKarmaKarma Grattitude Thank you God prayers and positivity #Sherrkhan #dadasahebphalkeaward2018" (sic).