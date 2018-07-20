हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hina Khan's stylist opens up on jewellery fraud allegations—Here's what actually happened

Hina Khan meanwhile maintained that she has not received any legal notice.

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan is a headline maker, and that we all know by now. But recently, he hogged the limelight for not so good reasons. The actress's name got embroiled in a fraud of jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh case.

Reportedly, the jewellery company slapped a legal notice to the actress for not returning the costly jewels. But Hina Khan rubbished such claims saying her name is being dragged just to extort the huge amount.

Now, her stylist Hemlata has clarified about the incident. According to Pinkvilla.com, Hina's stylist released an official statement stating that the actress had rejected the jewellery and the stylist's assistant took it from her and lost it before they were returned.

The stylist has lodged an FIR in Bangur Nagar Police Station against her assistants on the basis of deliberate theft in the presence of the owner of the agency who arranged the whole thing. She added that he was aware that Hina Khan has nothing to do with the jewellery.

Hina Khan meanwhile maintained that she has not received any legal notice as yet and is willing to co-operate with the cops to find out the truth. Also, she said that she will sue the agency who arranged all of it and take a legal course. 

