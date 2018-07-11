हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hina Khan

Hina Khan's throwback pool pic proves she's a fitness freak!

Hina recently was honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018.

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan is one of the favourite celebs when it comes to the online world. The actress is an avid social media user and that keeps her fans in a happy space. She is also majorly into fitness, so don't be surprised if you come across a dozen gym videos on her timeline.

She recently shared a throwback picture on Instagram and captioned it as: “NEVER LOOK BACK #SculptingItUp #BadAssBody #SummerBody #Workouts #FitGirl #Vacay #ThrowBack #ItFeelsGood #HardWork what say @vikky2121.

She works hard to stay fit and that is clearly visible from the picture.

Hina recently was honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai. On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

 

