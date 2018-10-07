हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Will Smith

Hollywood star Will Smith strikes a pose with Bollywood biggies- See pics

Will also visited the sets of Johar's Koffee With Karan and also reportedly partied with Ranveer Singh.  

Hollywood star Will Smith strikes a pose with Bollywood biggies- See pics
Pic courtesy: @ranveersingh (Instagram)

Mumbai: Hollywood star Will Smith is having a great time with his pals in Bollywood. The American actor visited the sets of Tiger Shroff starrer 'Student of The Year 2'. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions that is producing the film, took to Twitter to share photographs of Smith with Tiger and the SOTY 2 team.

The official tweet read: "There's a guest on the sets of #SOTY2 and 'will' you be able to keep calm after seeing these?
@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @iTIGERSHROFF @punitdmalhotra #WillSmith (sic)."

Take a look at the pics here:

Will also visited the sets of Johar's Koffee With Karan and also reportedly partied with Ranveer Singh. Johar shared a pic on Instagram and wrote: "Where there’s a WILL there’s a way!!!! @ranveersingh @willsmith shot today at the superb #sohohousemumbai (sic)." Ranveer too took to his Instagram page to share pics. Take a look at them here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Behold the Big Williest! @willsmith #legend

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Learning the ropes of Bollywood from two of the best in the game! @karanjohar & @ranveersingh. : @alansilfen

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Is Will planning a Bollywood film? Will he be a part of one of Johar's films? We may not have the answers now but we can certainly wait and watch.

On the work front, Karan Johar has big films in the pipeline. He will be directing Takht starring Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. As a producer, he has Simmba, Kalank, Brahmastra and Kesari in his kitty apart from SOTY 2.

Tags:
Will SmithBollywoodHollywoodTiger ShroffRanveer SinghKaran Johar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close