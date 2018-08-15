Honoured to be part of 'The President's Bodyguard': Amitabh Bachchan

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he is honoured to be a part of "The President's Bodyguard", a documentary on one of the oldest regiments of the Indian Army.

The documentary, produced by National Geographic, is directed by Robin Roy. It tells the story of the President's Bodyguard, the oldest surviving mounted unit and one of the senior most regiments of the Indian Army.

The regiment, which has a 245-year-old legacy, is made up of almost 200 soldiers and represents supreme and selfless service.

"I am honoured to have been a part of a story and a legacy of over 245 years that truly deserves to be heard," Big B tweeted on Tuesday night. 

"A story that deserves to be heard by the whole nation... The president has seen it already. Will you?" he added. 

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday watched a special screening of the documentary at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

