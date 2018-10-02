हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Radhika Apte

Hope fame won't be short-lived, says Radhika Apte

She says there are days when she is bombarded with too many scripts but there are also times when nothing substantial is happening.

Hope fame won&#039;t be short-lived, says Radhika Apte

Mumbai: In her over one decade-long career, Radhika Apte has carved a niche in the film industry and the actor says she hopes the success she has achieved is not "short-lived". 

The actor says, in movies, it is impossible to keep getting interesting offers and continue to remain at the top of one's game.

"There are survival issues. In a freelance industry there is always a fear, there is a possibility that you will go down. When you are a freelancer you are always looking for a next job. There is always struggle. I am struggling to find out what I am going to do next," Radhika told PTI.

She says there are days when she is bombarded with too many scripts but there are also times when nothing substantial is happening.

"I want to be in this business. I like to perform, I hope I keep on getting good offers. I hope the fame is not going to be short-lived. I hope I keep on finding ways to be working," she says.

The 33-year-old actor may not have signed on any project recently, she is looking forward to two Hindi releases - "Andhadhun" and "Baazaar". 

"Andhadhun", also featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu, releases October 5. "Baazaar", with Saif Ali Khan in the lead, will hit the theatres on October 26. 

Radhika is also excited about her upcoming international films - Michael Winterbottom's "The Wedding Guest" with Dev Patel and producer-turned-director Lydia Dean's untitled World War II spy drama, with Stana Katic and Sarah Megan Thomas. 

 

Tags:
Radhika ApteRadhika Apte filmsAndhadhunBaazaarBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close