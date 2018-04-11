Howzzat! Mommy Kareena Kapoor wants Taimur Ali Khan to be a cricketer

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Kareena Kapoor Khan broke the stereotypes with her yummy mummy look and proved to an inspiration to many expecting mothers out there. She never really took a break from work and her ramp walk while she was heavily preggers made headlines for all the right reasons.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's adorable little prince Taimur Ali Khan is a paparazzi favourite and rightly so. Ever since he was born, people have been obsessed with this munchkin. His pictures go viral in no time and he already enjoys a solid fanbase on social media.

Recently, Kareena attended an awards night and on the sidelines of the event, she was asked which profession she would like Taimur to choose. According to BollywoodLife.com, the 'Heroine' actress replied saying that she would not like to choose any profession for Taimur and would rather let him make his own choice. However, when prodded further, she added that she would like Taimur to be a cricketer.

Woah! Now, that will be an interesting career option for this chhote nawab as grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi aka Tiger Pataudi was a legendary cricketer. Although it's too early to think about what Taimur will grow up to be, the thought of him playing for the country is making us excited already!

Taimur turned a year old on December 20, 2017. He had a classy birthday celebration held at Pataudi Palace where only family and close friends were seen in attendance.