Hrithik plays mountaineer Arjun Vajpai in ad campaign
Updated: Mar 03, 2018, 22:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan has essayed the role of real-life mountaineer Arjun Vajpai in an ad campaign.
"Arjun is a true inspiration. It is my privilege to partner with Mountain Dew to bring his story to life on the screen. I salute his courage and wish him luck as he gets set to conquer Mount Kangchenjunga," Hrithik said in a statement. The ad is part of Mountain Dew's Risk Takers of India campaign.
Arjun Vajpai is the third-youngest Indian to climb Mount Everest having achieved this feat before reaching the age of 17.