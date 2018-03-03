हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Hrithik plays mountaineer Arjun Vajpai in ad campaign

Actor Hrithik Roshan has essayed the role of real-life mountaineer Arjun Vajpai in an ad campaign.

Updated: Mar 03, 2018, 22:32 PM IST
Comments |
Hrithik plays mountaineer Arjun Vajpai in ad campaign

New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan has essayed the role of real-life mountaineer Arjun Vajpai in an ad campaign.

"Arjun is a true inspiration. It is my privilege to partner with Mountain Dew to bring his story to life on the screen. I salute his courage and wish him luck as he gets set to conquer Mount Kangchenjunga," Hrithik said in a statement. The ad is part of Mountain Dew's Risk Takers of India campaign.

Arjun Vajpai is the third-youngest Indian to climb Mount Everest having achieved this feat before reaching the age of 17.

Tags:
Hrithik RoshanArun VajpayiMountaineerMount Everestnew film
Next
Story

Oscars 2018: Five most memorable acceptance speeches

Trending