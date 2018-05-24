हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan accepts Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's fitness challenge, but tweeple are not impressed - Here's why

The minister challenged actor Hrithik Roshan and sportspersons Virat Kohli and Saina Nehwal by nominating them.  

Hrithik Roshan accepts Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore&#039;s fitness challenge, but tweeple are not impressed - Here&#039;s why

Mumbai: Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore took to Twitter a couple of days back to create awareness about health and fitness.

He shared a video that showed him doing exercise. The minister challenged actor Hrithik Roshan and sportspersons Virat Kohli and Saina Nehwal by nominating them.

Hrithik, who accepted the challenged posted a video that showed him cycling. But Tweeples weren't happy and they expressed disappointment about the fact that Hrithik was recording the video while riding his cycle. Moreover, he wasn't wearing a helmet.

People opined that being a celebrity, Hrithik should have been more responsible. Though people appreciated his idea, they didn't quite approve of the selfie video and the act of cycling on the main road without a safety head gear.

Check out people's reactions here:

Hrithik, may not have expected this to come his way. 

Nonetheless, it wouldn't be wrong to say that his idea is commendable.

The actor also nominated his parents and friends to take up the challenge.

He tweeted:

"And on that note , I challenge my family @roshanpinkie @RakeshRoshan_N (since it all starts at home) and my friends @iTIGERSHROFF and @kapoorkkunal to inspire people to be the best version of themselves ! #KeepGoing #HumFitTohIndiaFit (sic)."

Tags:
Hrithik RoshanRajyavardhan Singh RathoreHrithik Roshan TwitterSelfie videosFitness challenge

Must Watch