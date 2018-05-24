Hrithik Roshan accepts Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's fitness challenge, but tweeple are not impressed - Here's why

Mumbai: Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore took to Twitter a couple of days back to create awareness about health and fitness.

He shared a video that showed him doing exercise. The minister challenged actor Hrithik Roshan and sportspersons Virat Kohli and Saina Nehwal by nominating them.

Hrithik, who accepted the challenged posted a video that showed him cycling. But Tweeples weren't happy and they expressed disappointment about the fact that Hrithik was recording the video while riding his cycle. Moreover, he wasn't wearing a helmet.

People opined that being a celebrity, Hrithik should have been more responsible. Though people appreciated his idea, they didn't quite approve of the selfie video and the act of cycling on the main road without a safety head gear.

Check out people's reactions here:

Please wear a helmet while biking too and do not use mobile phone while cycling on busy streets of mumbai.... — Pooja Gianchandani (@theskillspundit) 23 May 2018

Brother please wear helmet on your next cycling commute.... it’s for your own safety and a reference point for all your followers — Mahesh Eswar (@Mahe2mahama) 24 May 2018

@iHrithik pls do wear helmet next time — Deepika Bhatnagar (@Deepsbhatnagar) 24 May 2018

Bhaiyya jee, wrong message mat do, helmet laga lo — Pramod Gautam (@Pramod_K_Gautam) 24 May 2018

@iHrithik please wear cycling helmet — Akshay Raju (@akshayraju07) 23 May 2018

Challan kato is aadmi ka, mobile chala rha h bicycle pe, accident karwayega ye Greek god — Kamlesh Vishnoi (@KamleshVishno14) 23 May 2018

Hey Hrithik! Your video will definitely inspire people across the globe to ride bicycle to work, to travel or merely to workout & stay fitter. But I've a humble request, please do wear helmet. Please use your power to inspire more sensibly. @TrekBikesIndia #bikelife #velolove — Kanishka (@kp1200) 23 May 2018

@MumbaiPolice could you please send him a challan for riding with earphones.... — Sanjeev (@JoonSonumonu) 23 May 2018

Helmet pehen leta to do messages chale jaate. Ek fitness ka aur doosra road safety ka. — RoryHunter (@Rory_D_Huntrr) 23 May 2018

This is called violation of traffic rules. @MumbaiPolice what you are going to do now?@iHrithik you should have done it in open ground rather than on busy road. — DuttRisky (@duttrisky) 23 May 2018

Please share the location details for us to inform the concerned traffic division. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) 23 May 2018

Hrithik, may not have expected this to come his way.

Nonetheless, it wouldn't be wrong to say that his idea is commendable.

The actor also nominated his parents and friends to take up the challenge.

He tweeted:

"And on that note , I challenge my family @roshanpinkie @RakeshRoshan_N (since it all starts at home) and my friends @iTIGERSHROFF and @kapoorkkunal to inspire people to be the best version of themselves ! #KeepGoing #HumFitTohIndiaFit (sic)."