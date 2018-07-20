हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
sonali bendre

Hrithik Roshan amazed by Sonali Bendre's immense strength—See post

The actress sometime back opened up about suffering from high-grade cancer that has metastasised. 

Hrithik Roshan amazed by Sonali Bendre&#039;s immense strength—See post

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has been showing immense strength during her tough times. The actress sometime back opened up about suffering from high-grade cancer that has metastasised. She broke the news on social media and it sent shock waves across her fans and film fraternity.

Several celebrities have showered their support and thronged Twitter/Instagram with 'get well soon' messages for the actress. Recently, she shared a picture with her son and wrote a beautiful caption reading:

 

From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and wellbeing have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do! I believe that it’s imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It’s important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite. I’m spending time with Ranveer right now, while he’s on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other #OneDayAtATime

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

"From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and well-being have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. 

As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do! I believe that it’s imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It’s important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite. I’m spending time with Ranveer right now, while he’s on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other #OneDayAtATime."

Soon, several B-Towners reacted to the heartfelt note and picture.

Hrithik Roshan posted that he feels 'amazed' by the strength Sonali and her son Ranveer possess. Check out what other industry friends wrote on Instagram:

 

 


The actress is currently undergoing treatment for her illness at a New York hospital. Sonali regularly updates about her condition on social media and often shares pictures and videos. She has documented each phase of braving the disease and has emerged as a really strong person.

Here's wishing her a speedy recovery!

 

sonali bendreHrithik Roshansonali bendre cancerBollywoodsonali bendre sonmetastisedCancerhigh grade cancer

