Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff bond over passion for dancing

Mumbai: On the occasion of International Dance Day, Bollywood's dancing king Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to share a throwback childhood pic that shows him dancing to Michael Jackson's Thriller in 1982.

Roshan wrote: "1982. MJ’s Thriller has just released. That’s an inspired 8 year old me doing nonsense but to mom n dad I was Jackson that night (sic)."

Tiger, who is a self-confessed fan of Roshan's dancing skills, reacted to the photo by writing: "Year 2000. Kaho na pyaar hai released and an inspired 9 year old me doing nonsense in his school talent show. 18 yrs later still inspired and still trying to make sense out of your crazy skill! @iHrithikn(sic)."

Hrithik reacted to Tiger's words by posting: "Haha thanks Tiger. See u soon on the dance floor! (sic)."

The two good-looking men have been roped in by Yash Raj Films for an action flick to be helmed by Siddharth Anand. The actioner, which also stars Vaani Kapoor will hit the silver screen next year.

The official Twitter handle of the prestigious production house posted on February 2, 2018: “YRF’s #HrithikVsTiger action extravaganza set to release on October 2, 2019! @iHrithik | @iTIGERSHROFF | @Vaaniofficial | #SiddharthAnand (sic).”

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film will see Hrithik playing the role of Tiger’s mentor. The flick is expected to go on floors in August this year and will be wrapped up by February end in 2019.

Both Tiger and Hrithik are blessed with chiselled frames that make most men green with envy. They are fabulous dancers too and this makes the film one of the most anticipated projects slated to make a splash on the silver screen next year.