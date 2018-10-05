हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan becomes the face of Tata Tigor car

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan will be the brand ambassador of the updated version of Tata Tigor car, automobile manufacturer Tata Motors announced on Friday.

Hrithik Roshan becomes the face of Tata Tigor car

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan will be the brand ambassador of the updated version of Tata Tigor car, automobile manufacturer Tata Motors announced on Friday.

The updated version of the compact sedan will be launched on October 10.

"I am honoured to be associated with the Tata Motors family and excited to be a part of this journey. Tata Tigor is a modern stylish sedan, with fantastic features," Hrithik said in a statement.

"I really like its coupe-inspired design, which gives it a very luxurious feel," he added.

On the association, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said: "Resonating with brand Hrithik Roshan, the new Tigor stands for versatility, consistent strong performance and unparalleled style."

Tags:
Hrithik RoshanTata TigorMayank Pareek

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close