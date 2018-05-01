Hrithik Roshan catches up on a movie date with kids and Sussanne—Photos

New Delhi: Superstar Hrithik Roshan is currently working on his next venture 'Super 30' which is based on the life of Mathematician Anand Kumar, who hails from Bihar. The actor who is busy with his work commitments never really misses out on spending quality time with his family.

Recently, Hrithik was clicked outside PVR Juhu, Mumbai where he came to catch up on a movie along with his kids—Hrehaan, Hridhaan, former wife Sussanne Khan and other friends.

Check out some of the photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The superstar, who separated from wife Sussanne in 2014 makes sure that he spends quality time with kids. The couple continues to stay cordial and even hangs out together, as they have been spotted dining at plush Mumbai restaurants along with the kids on various occasions. They even go out on family vacations together and make sure that the kids get to spend some great quality time.

On the professional front, Hrithik's 'Super 30' keeps him busy right now. It will bring to screen the journey of Mathematician Anand Kumar and his famous 'Super 30' coaching programme which helped kids crack IITs, making him a known face.

Hrithik will be seen in a completely different on-screen avatar and this is the first time that the actor will play a teacher on the reel. And his recent pictures show the kind of transformation he is undergoing in terms of hairstyle, beard and the overall look.

The film is set to release on January 25, 2019.