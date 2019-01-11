Hrithik Roshan celebrates birthday with BFFs Sussanne, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl—See pics

New Delhi: Our desi Greek god of Indian cinema, Hrithik Roshan turned a year older on January 10 and birthday wishes from fans, friends and well-wishers flooded the internet. The actor celebrated his special day with family and close friends.

Hrithik was seen out on a dinner with former wife Sussanne Khan, BFFs Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl. Actress-model Gayatri Joshi Oberoi was seen along with husband Vikas Oberoi. The bunch of close friends celebrated Hrithik's birthday at Mumbai's celeb-favourite hangout zone Soho House.

Check out pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Hrithik is currently busy with 'Super 30' where he plays the role of a teacher. This is the first time fans will see him play such a character on-screen. Besides, he also has a film with Tiger Shroff where a dance-off between the two can be expected.

Yes! Imagine, how cool will it be for Hrithik and Tiger fans.

Here's wishing the good-looking actor a very happy birthday!