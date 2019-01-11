हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan celebrates birthday with BFFs Sussanne, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl—See pics

On the work front, Hrithik is currently busy with 'Super 30' where he plays the role of a teacher.

Hrithik Roshan celebrates birthday with BFFs Sussanne, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Our desi Greek god of Indian cinema, Hrithik Roshan turned a year older on January 10 and birthday wishes from fans, friends and well-wishers flooded the internet. The actor celebrated his special day with family and close friends.

Hrithik was seen out on a dinner with former wife Sussanne Khan, BFFs Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl. Actress-model Gayatri Joshi Oberoi was seen along with husband Vikas Oberoi. The bunch of close friends celebrated Hrithik's birthday at Mumbai's celeb-favourite hangout zone Soho House.

Check out pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Hrithik is currently busy with 'Super 30' where he plays the role of a teacher. This is the first time fans will see him play such a character on-screen. Besides, he also has a film with Tiger Shroff where a dance-off between the two can be expected.

Yes! Imagine, how cool will it be for Hrithik and Tiger fans.

Here's wishing the good-looking actor a very happy birthday!

 

 

 

Hrithik RoshanSussanne Khansonali bendreGoldie BehlHrithik Roshan birthdaySoho House

