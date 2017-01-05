Hrithik Roshan condemns Bengaluru mass molestation case, says we all bear responsibility

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently condemned the mass molestation incidents which happened in Bengaluru on the New Year Eve. The 42-year-old star also stated that we all must come forward and do something about such shameful acts.

"It is sad. We all bear a responsibility and we all must do something about that," TOI quoted him as saying.

Duggu further said, "I feel very strongly, as a father, as a member of the society, that if something like this is happening in an environment so close to me, then I definitely must be impacted, must be affected and I must do something about it."

The alleged incident happened on Saturday night in and around the junction of Brigade Road and MG Road, where thousands had gathered to herald the New Year.

As per the eyewitness, women were molested and groped and lewd remarks were also passed by miscreants late night on December 31 in the posh area even as it was claimed that 1,500 police personnel had been deployed to control the crowds.

(With PTI inputs)