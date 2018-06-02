हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hrithik Roshan has a knack for photography, these pictures are proof-See inside

Directed by Vikas Bahl of the Queen fame, Super 30 will be jointly produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala and Grandson Entertainment.

New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan who is currently shooting for Super 30 has been treating his fans and followers with pictures from the sets. Not many of you would know that apart from being a great actor and dancer, Hrithik is also a great photographer.

In Super 30,  Hrithik will portray the character of a mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains 30 meritorious students from the economically backward society for the IIT entrance exam. This is for the first time that the actor will be seen playing a teacher on the big screens. 

Check out some pictures clicked by Hrithik: 

Ever since he has begun shooting for the film, Hrithik has been capturing the beauty of nature in his camera 

Sharing the pictures on his social handles, Hrithik wrote, "Beauty can be found in the most unlikely places if only you look for them. #theblissofsolitude #stillness #a portrait#Super30 #worktakesyouplaces"

Hrithik and Anand had met about a few months ago to discuss the project. Anand, who was mighty impressed by Hrithik’s hospitality, took to Facebook to write: “Just returned to Patna from Mumbai. But really I can't forget my meeting yesterday with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. The way he invited me to his house and gave me the honour really showed that he is not just a great artist but also a great human being. Thanks Hrithik ji, thanks a lot (sic).”

Roshan hasn’t had a great time at the Box Office since Bang Bang in 2014. His release in 2016 – Mohenjo Daro – proved to be a disaster at the Box Office but Kaabil, his home production, which released early last year, did decent business.

He has been roped in by Yash Raj Films for an out-and-out action film co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. But it will be interesting to see Hrithik in a biopic for the first time. We can’t wait for Super 30 to release on November 23 this year.

