Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has a special wish for fans on Chhath Puja

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who plays a Bihari in his next film Super 3o, wishes fans on Chhath Puja, a festival which is primarily celebrated in Bihar.

Hrithik, who has been prepping up for his Bihari Character in Super 30, understood the real significance of the festival.

 Hrithik, who has been prepping up for his Bihari Character in Super 30, understood the real significance of the festival.

Sharing a video from the Chhath Puja, Hrithik tweeted saying, "It happens right in front of my home.I was always curious n intrigued by d scale n enthusiasm of this festival. Now,after playing a Bihari,I know about d significance of Chhath Puja. My deep respect 4 those who keep this fast n I wish everyone a happy n soul cleansing Chhath Puja".

Last year too Hrithik had tweeted wishing everyone by saying,  "Every year I would see huge devotional crowds on d beach. This year I understand d significance of chatt puja better! Happy chat puja 2 u all".

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Super 30 and YRF's next untitled project.

