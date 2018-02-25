Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra find it hard to come to terms with Sridevi's death

New Delhi: Sridevi's sudden demise has brought the nation to a standstill. Be it a celebrity or a commoner, everybody is finding it difficult to come to terms with the fact that the actress is no more.

Just a few days ago, Sridevi had flown to Dubai along with her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor to attend relative Mohit Marwah's wedding. Her death came as a shocker for and people from all walks of life extended their tributes to actress through their social media handles.

Designer Manish Malhotra, who was Sridevi's most preferred designer took to Instagram to pay his tribute to the actress. Manish was present at Mohit Marwah's wedding and they were clicked together in many occasions.

Posting a picture on Instagram with Sridevi and her daughter Khushi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra wrote, "This was our last picture together and just 4 days ago .. I will never able to get over this loss." Both Sridevi and Khushi had chosen the Manish Malhotra label for Mohit's wedding.

Here's his Instagram post:

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is responsible for Janhvi Kapoor's Bollywood debut 'Dhadak', penned a heartfelt note for Sridevi on his Instagram handle.

Taking to Instagram, Karan wrote, "I danced to hawa Hawaii when I was in school.....I have seen every film of hers multiple times....I met her with shaking hands and feet on the sets of my fathers film GUMRAH....and felt I had arrived when she called me for the first time .....every time I met her I had a star struck moment and a fan boy vibe....I don’t think I can believe it...perhaps I don’t think I want to believe that she is no more... she is a huge reason I love the movies....I feel like Indian cinema just lost its smile....the heavens are fortunate they just inherited a gift of life.....heartbroken....."

Here's the post:

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who also started off as a child actor just like Sridevi, shared that one of his very first shots were with the actress. Remembering the incident, Hrithik wrote,"I loved her, admired her so much. My 1st ever acting shot was with Sri Devi, I was nervous in front of her n I remember her shaking her hands pretending 2b nervous cause of me just 2 boost my confidence. V had 2 laugh,n she kept laughing until I got it right. Will miss you mam."

Here's the tweet: