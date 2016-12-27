Hrithik Roshan, Lisa Haydon set fitness goal on the latest cover of Vogue!
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 14:49
Image courtesy- Instagram
New Delhi: Which Bollywood star are you reminded of when you discuss fitness freaks? Hold on guys, Vogue magazine has an answer! Hrithik Roshan casts a spell with his robust physique on the cover of Vogue Magazine along with the pretty Lisa Haydon.
Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and photographed by Errikos Andreou the two too good looking stars look sporty on the cover of Vogue magazine.
The 'Bang Bang' actor can be seen flaunting his chiselled body in a black jogger, while the 'Queen' actress looks extremely stunning in a figure hugging swimsuit.
The Official 'Vogue India' Instagram page shared the pic online:
We bet, this must have inspired you to include fitness goal in your New Year's resolution!
First Published: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 14:48
