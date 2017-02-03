close
Hrithik Roshan plans to campaign for disabled

IANS | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 18:08
Kolkata: Inspired by the contributions of the visually challenged to society, actor Hrithik Roshan intends to take the experience of filming "Kaabil" forward by campaigning for the disabled.

"On my part I will not just stop here. I plan to campaign for the disabled, not only the blind. That is going to be my part of the journey from here," Hrithik told the media here on Friday

The actor who pledged his eyes on his 43rd birthday said: "We are the people who are blind to the blind people, to not see what they are contributing to society."

