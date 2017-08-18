close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Hrithik Roshan praises Ranbir Kapoor's philosophy

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, in a recent interview expressed how he wants to be the best version of himself.

IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 16:39
Hrithik Roshan praises Ranbir Kapoor&#039;s philosophy

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, in a recent interview expressed how he wants to be the best version of himself.

When Hrithik Roshan read it, he immediately took to Twitter and praised the actor for it.

He took a snapshot of the interview with the headline "I want to be the best version of myself" and tweeted, "Well said Ranbir."

The reason Hrithik connected to this philosophy instantly is because his fitness brand HRX has been following this as their core ideology.

This is something Hrithik personally believes in as well.

We even saw Hrithik Roshan and team HRX put together a fabulous video of HRX's 'Keep Going' campaign, which spoke about striving to be the best version of yourself.

Looks like Ranbir Kapoor too has made this as his life mantra.

TAGS

Hrithik RoshanRanbir KapoorpraisesHrithik Roshan praisesRanbir Kapoor philosophy

From Zee News

Preity Zinta dazzles on Lakme Fashion Week runway for Shane and Falguni Peacock
Fashion

Preity Zinta dazzles on Lakme Fashion Week runway for Shane...

Tusshar Kapoor&#039;s flight moments with toddler Laksshya will give you major father goals!
People

Tusshar Kapoor's flight moments with toddler Laksshya...

It takes time for people to get into social mood, says Akshay Kumar
People

It takes time for people to get into social mood, says Aksh...

Patty Jenkins in final talks to direct &#039;Wonder Woman 2&#039;
Movies

Patty Jenkins in final talks to direct 'Wonder Woman 2...

Never had any interest in hero&#039;s role: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
People

Never had any interest in hero's role: Nawazuddin Sidd...

Kareena Kapoor Khan starts &#039;Veere Di Wedding&#039; with a look test—PICS
Movies

Kareena Kapoor Khan starts 'Veere Di Wedding' wit...

&#039;Secret Superstar&#039; has many secret superstars: Aamir Khan
People

'Secret Superstar' has many secret superstars: Aa...

Salman Khan pushed Jacqueline Fernandez&#039;s name for &#039;Race 3&#039;?
Movies

Salman Khan pushed Jacqueline Fernandez's name for...

Bigg Boss 11 Promo: Salman Khan drops some major hint about this season
Television

Bigg Boss 11 Promo: Salman Khan drops some major hint about...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video