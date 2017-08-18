Hrithik Roshan praises Ranbir Kapoor's philosophy

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, in a recent interview expressed how he wants to be the best version of himself.

When Hrithik Roshan read it, he immediately took to Twitter and praised the actor for it.

He took a snapshot of the interview with the headline "I want to be the best version of myself" and tweeted, "Well said Ranbir."

The reason Hrithik connected to this philosophy instantly is because his fitness brand HRX has been following this as their core ideology.

This is something Hrithik personally believes in as well.

We even saw Hrithik Roshan and team HRX put together a fabulous video of HRX's 'Keep Going' campaign, which spoke about striving to be the best version of yourself.

Looks like Ranbir Kapoor too has made this as his life mantra.