हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta mourn Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise, recall the time they met former PM

Several politicians and dignitaries have expressed grief and extended their condolences to the family.

Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta mourn Atal Bihari Vajpayee&#039;s demise, recall the time they met former PM
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise has created a void which can never be filled again. The statesman left for his heavenly abode on August 16, 2018. The stalwart politician breathed his last at 5.05 pm. He was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi for past 9 weeks. It was in the last 36 hours that his health deteriorated. The nation mourns this immense loss and condolence messages have flooded the social media.

After superstar Shah Rukh Khan penned a heartwarming note describing his association with the former PM and how SRK's father used to take him along to listen to the powerful speeches voiced by Atal ji, many other B-Town celebs mourned the veteran politician's death as well.

SRK also had the privilege of starring in a video which was based on one of the poems rendered by the great politician. It was sung by the melodious Jagjit Singh.

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and shared that he had the opportunity of meeting the former PM a couple of times. He tweeted pictures with a caption: “Met Atalji a few times in my life. Each time was special. I remember him as an extremely kind hearted man. May his soul rest in peace. #RIPAtalBihariVaajpayee”

Preity Zinta also wrote on Twitter: “He was a Charismatic leader. A man of few words but of solid action. He was the face of Indian Friendship & Strength with superb foreign relations. Pokhran, Kargil Golden quadrilateral, Delhi Lahore Bus, Kashmirayat. You will be missed deeply sir. #Sad #RIPAtalBihariVaajpayee

Several politicians and dignitaries have expressed grief and extended their condolences to the family and friends. Vajpayee was the 10th prime minister of India and will be cremated with full state honour. The mortal remains of the former prime minister were taken to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters and the funeral procession will take place at Smriti Sthal at 1.30 pm.

He led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004 and was the first-ever member of the BJP to become India's Prime Minister.

Vajpayee's last rites will be performed at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, New Delhi at 4 pm on Friday.

May his soul rest in peace!

 

Tags:
Atal Bihari VajpayeeAtal Bihari Vajpayee deadHrithik RoshanPreity ZintaAtal Bihari Vajpayee funeralAtal Bihari Vajpayee Deathformer Indian PM

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close