Hrithik Roshan refutes rumours of him changing his core team

Mumbai: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has put to rest rumours about changing his management team.

Hrithik took to Twitter and wrote: "Contrary to the rumours I have not parted ways with my management team led by Afsar Zaidi. They (Afsar Zaidi and team) have been part of my journey since last 10 years and they continue to propel the growth of HRX with renewed strength."

However, the actor has worked on strengthening the team.

"Regarding endorsements, I have teamed up with KWAN and together we build from here on," added the actor, who is riding high on the success of his latest film "Kaabil".