Hrithik Roshan refutes rumours of him changing his core team
IANS | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 18:46
Mumbai: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has put to rest rumours about changing his management team.
Hrithik took to Twitter and wrote: "Contrary to the rumours I have not parted ways with my management team led by Afsar Zaidi. They (Afsar Zaidi and team) have been part of my journey since last 10 years and they continue to propel the growth of HRX with renewed strength."
However, the actor has worked on strengthening the team.
"Regarding endorsements, I have teamed up with KWAN and together we build from here on," added the actor, who is riding high on the success of his latest film "Kaabil".
First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 18:46
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Compassion necessary for every human being: Raveena Tandon
- Tiger Shroff's latest video on Twitter will give you major fitness goals!
- 'Battlestar Galactica' star Richard Hatch dies at 71
- Shahid Kapoor opens up about cold war with Kangana Ranaut, says it's all good
- Shahid Kapoor shares FIRST PIC of baby Misha and she looks cute as a button!