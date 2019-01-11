Hrithik Roshan shares new pics with father Rakesh Roshan, says 'Cant stop. Wont stop'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took social media by storm a few days ago when he shared that his father and veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with early-stage throat cancer. The actor shared the news via social media following which, wishes from his fans and other B-town celebrities started pouring in. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concern over Roshan.

On Thursday, Hrithik turned a year older and celebrated his birthday with his father and family in the hospital.

The actor has now shared more pics from the hospital and has shared an inspiring message along with it.

Hrithik writes, “Cant stop. Wont stop. We begin again. And again.”

Cant stop. Wont stop.

We begin again.

And again. pic.twitter.com/Zs9Kzb7TyD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 11, 2019

Sharing the news about his father's illness, Hrithik had written, “The actor wrote, “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. . Love you Dad.”

It is indeed great to see the veteran filmmaker recovering! Here's wishing him good health in the future.