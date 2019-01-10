Hrithik Roshan shares pic with father Rakesh Roshan, says he is 'Up and about'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan turned a year older today and social media was full of wishes for the 'Greek God' of the film industry. While the hashtag #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan trended on Twitter, many Bollywood celebs took to the micro-blogging site to extend their wishes for the actor.

On his special day, Hrithik shared a piece of news that comes as a sigh of relief for all his well-wishers!

The actor shared a picture with his father, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan who is 'Up and about' after his surgery for early stage of throat cancer.

Sharing his father's health update, Hrithik wrote, “And he’s up and about Power of love! Thank you all for being with him and helping him power through. Today was a great day.”

Check out the endearing picture here:

Hrithik had shared news of his father's illness via social media two days ago. The actor wrote, “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. . Love you Dad.”

It is indeed great to see the veteran filmmaker recovering! Here's wishing him good health in the future.