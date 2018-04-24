Hrithik Roshan spends quality time with young co-stars– See pic

New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan, who will be next seen in Super 30, was spotted spending quality time with his young co-stars while shooting for an ad commercial in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The actor took a break from the shoot and indulged in some selfie-sessions with his young co-stars who were happy to be in his company. Hrithik Roshan's adorable act towards the kids present on the set was a sight to behold.

The kids were around the age of Hrithik's sons Hrehaan and Hredaan so the actor could connect with them better.

Check out the picture:

Hrithik recently celebrated the birthday of his son Hrehaan. The entire Roshan and Khan family celebrated his 12th birthday together and the pictures were simply adorable.

The 'Krrish' actor who separated from his wife Sussanne in 2014 makes sure that he spends quality time with his kids. The couple continues to stay cordial and even hangs out together, as they have been spotted dining at plush Mumbai restaurants along with the kids on various occasions.

They even go out on family vacations together and make sure that the kids get to spend some great quality time!

On the professional front, Hrithik is currently busy working on Vikas Bahl's 'Super 30' which is based on the life of Mathematician Anand Kumar, who hails from Bihar. His famous 'Super 30' coaching programme helped kids crack IITs, making him a known face.

Hrithik will be seen in a completely different on-screen avatar and this is the first time that the actor will play a teacher on the reel. The film is set to release on January 25, 2019.