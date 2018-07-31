हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan planning remarriage? Here's the truth

Hrithik and Sussanne have known each other for years.

Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan planning remarriage? Here&#039;s the truth

New Delhi: Bollywood's Greek god Hrithik Roshan and former wife Sussanne Khan's divorce did come as a shocker to fans and friends. The couple, however, continues to remain friends and are cordial to each other.

Even after their separation was confirmed, the duo continued to meet up and hang out together with kids—Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Soon the buzz caught fire that a remarriage or a reconciliation is on cards. But looks like it's nothing more than a rumour.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, contrary to what people think, the duo is not planning to get married again. The report quotes a source as revealing that they are spending more time together for the kids. A remarriage between the former couple is only a 'wishful thinking'. As a parent they are doing their best and that explains their recent holiday and vacay outings together.

Adding more the source said that both Hrithik and Sussann are mature individuals and independent thinkers. People should not jump the gun and make assumptions.

Hrithik and Sussanne have known each other for years. They tied the knot on December 20, 2000. The duo separated in 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014.

 

 

