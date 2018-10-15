Hrithik Roshan tries to take a selfie but weather plays spoilsport—See pics

New Delhi: The desi Greek god of Indian cinema, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in a film alongside generation next star Tiger Shroff. The former is currently in Italy, shooting for the yet-to-be-titled actioner and amid his busy schedule, he did sneak out time to click some perfect pictures.

Well, Hrithik took to his Instagram handle and posted some cool selfies, revealing in the caption about how difficult it was to get a perfect capture owing to the chilly weather. He wrote: “Felt like great weather for a selfie. Got out of my warm blanket and tried. Failed. Sat n covered myself up again. Caught in the act by : Vijay palande n Mayur shettigar #selfiefails #nevergiveup #goingtowork #myteamrocks #italy #exploreeverywhere #willtryagaintomorrow.”

The venture starring Tiger and Hrithik is a Yash Raj production. It is being directed by Siddharth Anand of 'Salaam Namaste' fame. The movie also stars YRF favourite Vaani Kapoor in the lead role.

The actress has been prepping up for her part and iso often spotted hitting the gym, getting into shape for her part in the movie. Well, when you have Hrithik and Tiger in a film, do expect some high octane action stunts and kickass dance-off!

Let's see how this one turns out!