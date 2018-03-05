Hrithik Roshan wishes students appearing for CBSE exams good luck

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan on Monday wished good luck to students who are appearing for their board exams.

"Good luck to all students appearing for the CBSE exams today! So nice to hear that the board is allowing students with special needs to use laptops this year," the actor said in a tweet.

Good luck to all students appearing for d CBSE exams today! So nice to hear that d board is allowing students with special needs to use laptops this year. Playing a teacher I cant forget how nervous I used to get as a student. Stay calm n don’t sacrifice sleep! Sending u POWER! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 5, 2018

The actor, who has started shooting for 'Super 30', a biopic on Anand Kumar who is a mathematics wizard and teaches 30 meritorious and talented candidates each year from economically backward sections for the entrance examination for the Indian Institute of Technology, asked everyone to stay calm.

He added, "Playing a teacher, I can't forget how nervous I used to get as a student. Stay calm and don't sacrifice sleep! Sending you power!"

Backed by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films and directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Super 30' is slated to release in November.