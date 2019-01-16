Hrithik Roshan's latest Instagram posts will make you fall in love with him!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan time and again proves that he is one of the most good looking actors in the industry. The 'Greek God' of the film industry took to Instagram and shared some pictures that will make you fall in love with him, all over again!

Check out these pics here,

The caption is, “if I think I look good , does that make me look bad”

That isn't all! The actor shared another set of pics that will leave you in awe.

Check them out here:

Captioning the pics, the 'Kaabil' actor wrote, “I’m such a faker. Looking thru binoculars at a wall 3 feet away. Those ski’s don’t work and I don’t know that dog.#actorslife”

The hunk of an actor turned 45 recently and wishes poured in from different parts of the world.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in 'Super 30'. The first look posters of the film were unveiled in September last year and took the internet by storm. Hrithik has completely transformed himself for his role and his look took us all by surprise. The film is slated to hit the screens in July this year and is one of the most awaited releases of the year.

Hrithik will also share screen space with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in an untitled film.