Hrithik Roshan's special birthday plans revealed!
New Delhi: Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan, who turns 43-year-old today, has special plans for the day. If online reports are to be believed, the 'Guzaarish' star will be spending some quality time with the people he loves.
According to an India.com report, originally attributed to an entertainment daily, Duggu said, “I have been working on the post-production of Kaabil. On my birthday, all I want to do is spend time with my family and children. There’ll also be a wrap-up party of sorts with the cast and crew of the film. I think I will have a great time surrounded by the people I love”
All we can say is that birthdays spent with the near and dear ones turn out to be the greatest.
On the cinema front, Hrithik's upcoming release 'Kaabil' is slated to hit the cinemas on January 25 this year. The Sanjay Gupta directorial also features Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in prominent roles.
It will be clashing at the Box Office with superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees'.
