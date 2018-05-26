Hugh Grant ties knot with girlfriend Anna Eberstein

London: Actor Hugh Grant finally married at 57 his Swedish girlfriend Anna Eberstein, 39, in an intimate ceremony.

The married on Friday amid close-knit family and friends at Chelsea registry office, reports mirror.co.uk.

"The Four Weddings and a Funeral" actor wore a sleek navy blue suit, while Eberstein dressed casually in a powder blue shirt and short white skirt that featured a thick black belt.

While Eberstein was wearing a modest gold band, Grant`s large, ornate ring featured three dramatic red stones.

Following the ceremony, the newly married couple, along with Eberstein`s parents and two brothers, Grant`s father and brother and their two eldest children, travelled in chauffeur driven cars to carry on the celebrations at an unknown location.

The nuptials were said to have come as a suprise to many of his close friends, who thought he would never marry.

He himself once called marriage "unromantic", saying: "Do I think humans are meant to be in a 40-year-long faithful relationship? No, no, no."

Grant and Eberstein also share son John, five, and a daughter, two, whose name is not known.