Hugh Jackman's sixth skin cancer removed successfully

New Delhi: Urging his fans to wear sunscreen before going out in sun, Australian actor Hugh Jackman recently revealed that the sixth skin cancer has been removed safely from his nose.

The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to announce the news, along with his picture that had a plaster on his nose.

He wrote, "Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen."

Basal cell carcinoma is a slow-growing malignant tumour of the face.On a related note, the `X-Men` star had his first skin cancer removed in 2013.Lets hope, Jackman stays hale and hearty!