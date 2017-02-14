Hugh Jackman's sixth skin cancer removed successfully
New Delhi: Urging his fans to wear sunscreen before going out in sun, Australian actor Hugh Jackman recently revealed that the sixth skin cancer has been removed safely from his nose.
The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to announce the news, along with his picture that had a plaster on his nose.
He wrote, "Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen."
Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent checks & amazing doctors, all's well. Looks worse w the dressing on then off! WEARSUNSCREEN pic.twitter.com/IA7N6Ca3Oe
— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 13, 2017
Basal cell carcinoma is a slow-growing malignant tumour of the face.On a related note, the `X-Men` star had his first skin cancer removed in 2013.Lets hope, Jackman stays hale and hearty!
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Lahore High Court permits Pakistani channels to air Indian films
- Can't slap a person in real life: Taapsee Pannu
- Being judged on fashion used to affect Daisy Shah
- Anuradha Paudwal, Bappi Lahiri's original recording of 'Tamma Tamma' will make your jaw drop!
- ZIMA organises Video Production Workshop for media aspirants!
- Can't slap a person in real life: Taapsee Pannu
- Darsheel Safary from Aamir Khan's 'Taare Zameen Par' is all grown up now! Check out his latest pic
- Madhuri Dixit gets nostalgic, shares hilarious throwback picture of 'Dil To Pagal Hai' star cast
- Tom Cruise mourns loss of his mother
- India has a special place in my heart, says Drew Barrymore