हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi gives major weekend vibes in a gypsy avatar—Watch

The gorgeous and talented Huma Qureshi is an active social media user. The actress has an ocean of fans and keeps them updated with deets from her life. On Sunday morning, the actress posted a video in which she channels her inner gypsy! The actress looks gorgeous in the outfit and one look gipsy will simply blow your mind!

Huma Qureshi gives major weekend vibes in a gypsy avatar—Watch

New Delhi: The gorgeous and talented Huma Qureshi is an active social media user. The actress has an ocean of fans and keeps them updated with deets from her life. On Sunday morning, the actress posted a video in which she channels her inner gypsy! The actress looks gorgeous in the outfit and one look gipsy will simply blow your mind!

Check out her posts here:

Huma is currently judging Zee Tv's India's Best Dramebaaz season 3. Earlier, Sonali Bendre was supposed to judge the show but owing to her illness, she had to back out. Huma replaced Sonali and currently judges the show with actor Vivek Oberoi and filmmaker Omung Kumar.

The actress was last seen in 'Kaala' along with superstar Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar. The film released on June 7 and received a thumbs up from the audience and critics. Huma Qureshi's look in the film grabbed attention as soon as it was unvieled. The actress played the role of 'Zareena' in the film.

'Kaala' has been produced by Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush and directed by Pa. Ranjith. The film was Ranjith's second outing with the 67-year-old actor after their earlier gangster film, 'Kabali,' which released in 2016. The multi-lingual 'Kaala' also featured Samudrakani and Eshwari Rao in key roles. Santosh Narayan scored music for the film and the movie's teaser hyped expectations amidst movie buffs, especially the fans of Rajinikanth.

Tags:
Huma QureshikaalaRajinikanth

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close