'Humsafar' duo Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan set the temperatures soaring in this boomerang video-Watch

New Delhi: Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, who became a popular in India because of their unconventional love story 'Humsafar', have collaborated once again for a project. A boomerang video featuring the two stellar actors have gone viral on the social media. However, the actors have not made any formal announcement about their new project.

Check out the video:

Both Fawad and Mahira look so good together and the video would certainly remind you of their magical chemistry in Humsafar. In the video, Fawad looks dapper in a blue blazer and a white shirt with a black bowtie while Mahira looks hot as she pouts in a golden gown. The boomerang is a perfect treat for the fans who have been wanting to see them together on screen.

Fawad Khan was last seen in Bollywood film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' which was produced under the banner of Dharma Productions while Mahira Khan was seen opposite King Khan in Rahul Dholakia directorial 'Raees'.

Recently during an interview with India Today, Mahira said, “Art lessens differences – whether they are created through history or politics. By way of art, we start realising that we – Indians and Pakistanis – are much more similar than we are different.” She further added, “Since there are barely any differences between our people, I feel that we should still collaborate when it comes to films and music.”

Mahira also made her debut this year at the French Riviera and looked every bit gorgeous.

The talented actress endorses beauty brand L'Oréal at the international platform. Mahira shared some pictures on her Instagram account. Check out how stunning she looked at the red carpet wearing a black flowy gown.