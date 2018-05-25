Husband Boney Kapoor opens up on living his life after Sridevi

New Delhi: Bollywood's iconic beauty Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding. The shocking news of her demise not only left her family mourning but also the entire nation joined in their hour of grief.

Producer husband Boney Kapoor, who was by her side has finally opened up on living his life without Sridevi. In an interview with 'Masala!' he for the first time talked about life after the actress's death, and how he's coping with it. Medical reports concluded that the actress died of 'accidental drowning' in a hotel bathtub.

He told 'Masala!', “I am trying to be both a mother and a father to my children. She was suddenly gone. These past months have been very difficult. Everything went on a freeze-pause in our lives. There were so many things left unsaid and undone. Now I am finally picking up the pieces again trying to put my life together for my children’s sake. There were things that were put on pause. I am trying to resume my life. I am yet to come to terms with the fact that she’s gone forever.”

Furthur, he said, “We miss her every moment. Even as I talk to you I feel that emptiness in my life that she has left behind.”

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's elder daughter Janhvi is all set to enter the big, glitzy world of movies this year. She will be seen making her debut in 'Dhadak', a film produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It is the official remake of Marathi superhit 'Sairat'.

The film will hit the screens on July 20, 2018. Janhvi has been paired opposite Ishaan Khatter in the movie.

Days after she died, Sridevi was given the Best Actress National Film Award posthumously for her powerful portrayal of a mother in 'Mom'—her last film. Husband Boney Kapoor, daughters Janhvi and Khushi attended the event and received the award on her behalf.