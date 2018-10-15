हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dia Mirza

I agree that Sajid Khan was obnoxious, extremely sexist and ridiculous: Dia Mirza

Filmmaker Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual misconduct.

I agree that Sajid Khan was obnoxious, extremely sexist and ridiculous: Dia Mirza
Image courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood has been engulfed in a storm that nobody saw coming. The #MeToo movement has shaken up the Hindi Film Industry and several names have come forward. It all began when Tanushree Dutta alleged that Nana Patekar had sexually harassed her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Please' in year 2008. After Tanushree, several women have come forward and shared their ordeal.

Filmmaker Sajid Khan's name has also sprung up in the controversy as he has been accused of sexual misconduct. Khan was to direct 'Housefull 4' earlier but following the allegations, he stepped down from his post.

Actress Dia Mirza, in an exclusive interview with India Today television, said that she was deeply disturbed after hearing about Sajid's allegations.

Here's what the actress said, “I was deeply disturbed. I agree that Sajid was obnoxious, extremely sexist and ridiculous. Even for me, the details of these accounts are beyond shocking. I have personally always have had a radar for such people. I have never invested in a relationship with such people even in the workplace.”

The report further quotes the actress as, "We often brush off certain kind of behaviour. But I wouldn't have imagined that Sajid could be capable of doing this to a woman. I completely understand the shock people are feeling right now, but it would be unfair to say that the names that are coming out is shocking."

Tags:
Dia MirzaSajid KhanHousefull 4

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close