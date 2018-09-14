हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Harshvardhan Rane

I am a minimalist in life: Harshvardhan Rane

"I have also built a tree-house outside Mumbai. That's my house," Rane says proudly.

I am a minimalist in life: Harshvardhan Rane
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Hyderabad: Actor Harshvardhan Rane is a minimalist, keeping very few things and enjoys living close to nature.

For Rane, who played the real-life character of Major Harbhajan Singh in war drama 'Paltan', helmed by veteran filmmaker J P Dutta, released last week, his jeep is everything for him.

The four-wheeler has no stereo, radio and music system. He has also removed the back seat so that he can cook food and also sleep in the vehicle. "I go to bed in my jeep", says Rane who often camps in the jungle.

"I have also built a tree-house outside Mumbai. That's my house," Rane says proudly.

"That's my idea of living close to nature. I am definitely a minimalist. I have very few things in life", he told PTI.

He ran away from home at the age of 16 with a dream to become a film actor and did odd jobs like courier delivery boy in his struggling phase, and today he is full of gratitude towards the industry.

Rane made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with 'Sanam Teri Kasam' and 'Paltan' is his second Hindi movie.

"I am not from a film family and so, I am under no pressure but I don't want to let my well-wishers down. I want people to look at me with respect," the 34-year-old said.

Dutta has signed him for three more films, and Rane now has a sense of "approval" which the down-to-earth actor had been yearning for all these years.

Rane, in fact, replaced Abhishek Bachchan who walked out of the film. "If Abhishek watches the film and if he appreciates my work, I would be very happy. It would be great if he also finds my performance good," he said.

 

