I am a very spiritual person, says Priyanka Chopra

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday said that she was a very spiritual person, but stressed spirituality was a different personal experience for different individuals.

At the release of the book "Corporate Yogi" authored by Arvind Lal -- the owner and promoter of Dr. Lal Pathlabs -- and published by Harper Collins, Priyanka, recalling her days at her guru's ashram, revealed that the author and she were disciples of the same guru who stressed on love, compassion and truth above all things.

The book release was followed by a panel discussion with the author and noted writer Gurcharan Das, moderated by renowned cricket commentator Dr Narottam Puri.

Citing the example of the latest gang rape allegedly by an MLA and his aides and the custodial death of the victim's father, Lal said that such in indents showed "something is wrong with our society and it needs to be cured".

He said such behaviour can be curbed if people become spiritual.

While Das contended that the spiritual pursuits did not stop one from chasing worldly dreams and earn money and that it was wrong to think that capitalism was bad while all things religious were good, Lal said that spirituality made him a more tolerant, compassionate, loving and hardworking in his work environment.