I am delighted to associate with NITI Aayog, will contribute to my fullest: Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Friday signed an initiative with NITI Aayog to promote the Women Empowerment Platform in the national capital. The agreement was signed by Sushant and Anna Roy, Advisor, in the presence of Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.

Talking about his collaboration with NITI Aayog, Sushant said during a press conference, "I am deeply honoured and extremely delighted to be associated with the think tank of the Indian Government NITI Aayog and I hope to contribute in the best way possible."

The Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) was launched earlier this year with a mission to establish a vibrant, enabling ecosystem for women entrepreneurs across India. It aims to help female entrepreneurs with hands-on support in setting-up and scaling up businesses.

Sushant, who has recently launched a startup named Innsaei Ventures, a tech start-up which aims to bring socio-economic and developmental transformation through Intellectual Property powered by emerging technologies, said, "If you see Innsaei as a successful startup venture, consider my mother and my four sisters as the women entrepreneurs behind its success. I have learnt everything because of them."

The actor who was last seen in 'Raabta' opposite Kriti Sanon also revealed that he will produce a film this year, "There are a lot of films in the lineup, other than 'Kedarnath', I have 'Son Chiriya' by Abhishek Chaubey, 'Fault In Our Stars' remake and there will be another film that I will be producing, this would be the first space film."

The actor further elaborated on how he chooses his movies, "I always take up roles that I feel I cannot do because it keeps me engaged, it betters me and I also feel that I can contribute majorly to the film."

On being asked about his experience working with the newcomers in the industry, Sushant said, "It is a great experience because a newcomer always comes up with new ideas and new ways of approaching things."

"So if the film is good it's because of me but if the film is bad it is because of her," he jokingly signs off.

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan was supposed to make her debut in Abhishek Kapoor helmer 'Kedarnath' but due to the fallout between the director and producer, the release got delayed. However, Sara would now debut in 'Simmba' opposite Ranveer Singh produced by Karan Johar and directed by Rohit Shetty.