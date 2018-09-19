हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

I believe in myself that's why I am successful: Ranbir Kapoor

He will next be seen in 'Brahmastra'.

I believe in myself that&#039;s why I am successful: Ranbir Kapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood's blue-eyed boy Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his last release 'Sanju', a biopic based on the controversial life of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The actor played the titular role of Dutt and earned rave reviews for his performance.

'Sanju' helmed by Rajkumar Hirani turned out to be the biggest hit this year so far. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ranbir opened up on how success and failures affect him. When asked about handling both, he said, “Actually, handling success is easy. When you are successful, you don’t really feel it because people are only full of praise, but failure teaches you a lot. One may feel that like failure, success can also be handled, but failure is a way tougher opponent. It will slap you hard, and you won’t even realise it. It [the feeling of facing failures] doesn’t even happen immediately. It will come after a year or two, because you start realising slowly that you have gone through failure.”

When prodded further on whether people's behaviour changed towards him, the 'Sanju' actor said, “See, if somebody is changing, it is fine with me, maybe because I don’t even give myself too much importance. I feel I am just an average actor and a below-average person, who just got great opportunities. Yes, I have good belief and confidence in myself that I can do something. And that’s why I am successful because otherwise, I am not saving the world. I am just acting in movies so just can’t take it that seriously.”

On the professional front, he will next be seen in 'Brahmastra', a film by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Dharma Productions. It stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. 

Tags:
Ranbir KapoorbrahmastraSanjuAlia BhattBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close